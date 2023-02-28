Homeless Woman Stuck In Car Freed By Responders In Newark

A homeless woman seeking shelter in the cab of an abandoned vehicle was freed by responders in Newark on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

It was unclear how long the woman had been in the vehicle on the 1200 block of McCarter Highway when Newark Police Emergency Service Unit members responded to 911 calls around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Police safely removed the victim. No further information was available.

