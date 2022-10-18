Hit-Run Driver In Buddy's BMW Hurts Teen Girl Before Abandoning Car On NJ Turnpike: Police

A 51-year-old Newark man who struck a teenage girl in his friend's BMW abandoned the car on the NJ Turnpike before surrendering to police, authorities said.

The 15-year-old girl was crossing Bergen Street at Springfield Avenue when she was struck by Jimmy Jones around 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

Jones fled westbound in his buddy's silver, 2001 BMW X5, and the teenager was transported to University Hospital for treatment, Frage said. The girl was reportedly in stable condition.

Detectives investigating saw the vehicle on the city’s surveillance camera in the area of Hayes Street and 15th Avenue and recorded the vehicle’s NJ registration number of V16PNF, which led them to the registered owner, a friend of Jones.

Police contacted the vehicle's owner and Jones surrendered to authorities.

The vehicle was also found abandoned by NJ State Police on the NJ Turnpike on the same day of the incident.

Jones faces charges of aggravated assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident, and endangering an injured person.

