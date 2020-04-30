Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice
Essex Daily Voice

Hip-Hopping NJ Firefighter Channels Wu-Tang Clan: COVID-19 'Ain’t Nuthin’ To Be Stuck With'

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
#CovidCalls
#CovidCalls Video Credit: Michael Sarno

WATCH: A New Jersey firefighter has tapped into classic hip-hoppers Wu-Tang Clan for a video warning that COVID-19 “ain’t nuthin’ to be stuck with.”

Some listeners will instantly get the play on words from a classic 1992 Wu cut in the “#CovidCalls” video dropped Wednesday by Michael Sarno, who’s also an EMT and Afghanistan combat veteran.

Jump cuts of responders in action mix with Sarno posting up at the Belleville and Bloomfield firehouses:

The Wuhan virus ain’t nuthin’ to be stuck with/There’s no place to hide when we step inside the room/Boys in blue, prepare for this doom and damn/We’ll scram to ya fam/ Yes ma’am .”

Sarno, 41, a lifetime Bloomfield resident who's been with the Bloomfield Fire Department the past 12 years, is the first to admit he’s not Eminem – but he’s not trying to be.

The goal, he says, is to support first responders as they continue to help those in need while giving props to the Staten Island legends considered one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time.

Joining Sarno is his own crew – a group of fellow firefighters and other responders dubbed BFD Gold.

Together, they check off the guidelines and precautions people must take to protect themselves against COVID-19 and “extinguish this inferno of a virus.”

CLICK ABOVE TO WATCH

******

CREDITS:

  • Artist: Michael Sarno w/BFD Gold
  • Recorded & Mixed : OnlyJahmez at BLK Water Studios, Bloomfield, and A-$harp at The Sharp Tank, Newark
  • Mastered : Robert Rose A&R Consultation, William Cooper
  • Filmed & Edited : Gennaro Ilaria of Great Things Productions, LLC
  • Directors : Gennaro Ilaria, Michael Sarno, William Cooper & SloppyVinyl

