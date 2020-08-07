Heroin, Cocaine, $34K Cash Seized In Essex County Drug Raid

Newark police arrested four men and seized various amounts of heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl and more than $34,000 during a raid on two Essex County homes, authorities said.

Tony Toney of Newark, Christopher Rodriguez of Newark, Timothy Finkley of Bloomfield and Harold Finkley of Maplewood were charged with numerous narcotics and firearm offenses after Wednesday’s raid at homes on Chadwick Avenue in Newark and Springfield Avenue in Maplewood, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The raid resulted in the seizure of $34,383 in cash as well as the following substances, authorities said:

1500 decks of heroin

450 grams of cocaine

225 grams of crack cocaine

246 grams of fentanyl

65 grams of raw heroin

Various drug packing materials and paraphernalia

A Walther P99 .40 caliber loaded handgun was also recovered, authorities said.

“I applaud the ongoing and effective partnership that we have with the New Jersey State Police in reaching this and many other remarkable outcomes,” Ambrose said.

