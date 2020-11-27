Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hackensack Man Wanted For Aggravated Assault, Police Pursuit In Newark

Cecilia Levine
Roy Wilson
Roy Wilson Photo Credit: Newark PD

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 33-year-old Hackensack man in Newark, authorities said.

Roy Wilson was charged with two counts of aggravated assault for an incident that occurred Nov. 26, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Police responded Schuyler Avenue near Nye Avenue on reports of a weapon fired following an argument around 9:15 p.m., Ambrose said.

The Wilson fled in a black Nissan Pathfinder and ignored officers trying to initiate a motor vehicle stop, police said. 

Wilson then struck another vehicle on Elizabeth Avenue, got out o the vehicle and fled on foot toward Route 78.

Wilson is described as being 6 feet tall tall and 180 pounds. He has a light brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Roy Wilson to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App. 

