Guns, Ecstasy, Ammo Seized In Newark Bust: Sheriff

Ecstasy tablets, ammunition, handguns and marijuana were found in a raid of a Newark man's home this week, authorities said.

As a result of the Monday, Jan. 23 search, Tykequan T. Hollis was charged with various drugs and weapons offenses, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said.

The court ordered search was executed by the Essex County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Narcotics (B.O.N.) at Hollis' 2nd Avenue home in Newark.

No further information was provided.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.