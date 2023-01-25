Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Guns, Ecstasy, Ammo Seized In Newark Bust: Sheriff

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tykequan T. Hollis
Tykequan T. Hollis Photo Credit: Essex County Jail

Ecstasy tablets, ammunition, handguns and marijuana were found in a raid of a Newark man's home this week, authorities said.

As a result of the Monday, Jan. 23 search, Tykequan T. Hollis was charged with various drugs and weapons offenses, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said.

The court ordered search was executed by the Essex County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Narcotics (B.O.N.) at Hollis' 2nd Avenue home in Newark.

No further information was provided.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.