Gunman Who Robbed Pedestrian On City Street Wanted By Newark Police

Newark police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a pedestrian at gunpoint.

The armed robbery happened on Nov. 29, at around 12:50 a.m. on Komon Street.

The victim told police the suspect walked up behind him, pulled out a gun, and demanded everything the victim had. He took off with the victim's personal belongings including a wallet and cell phone.

The suspect is described as a Black male, who is about 6’3” and 190-200 pounds. He was wearing a yellow, blue, black, and red bubble jacket with red sneakers and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the Newark Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.