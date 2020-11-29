Girl, 14, Shot In Leg In Newark Day After Boy Struck By Stray Bullet While Inside House

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg in Newark, a day after a 12-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet while inside his home, authorities said.

The girl was hospitalized after the South 15th Street incident, and reportedly in stable condition as of Sunday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

No further information was available as of Sunday morning.

On Friday night, a boy was in a home when he was struck by a bullet from outside around 10 p.m. He was released from the hospital.

