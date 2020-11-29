Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Girl, 14, Shot In Leg In Newark Day After Boy Struck By Stray Bullet While Inside House

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Newark Police
Newark Police Photo Credit: Newark Police

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg in Newark, a day after a 12-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet while inside his home, authorities said.

The girl was hospitalized after the South 15th Street incident, and reportedly in stable condition as of Sunday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

No further information was available as of Sunday morning.

On Friday night, a boy was in a home when he was struck by a bullet from outside around 10 p.m. He was released from the hospital.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.