Four Nabbed In Newark Shooting

Four men have been charged in a Newark shooting that injured a city resident in the South Ward earlier this month.

The incident occurred on April 7 on the 200 block of Pomona Avenue around 10:55 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The following four men were arrested the following day on charges of aggravated assault, according to O'Hara:

Naim Jones, 18, of Edison;

Justen Couram, 19, Hillside;

Tayvaun Caparitia, 20, of Bronx, N.Y.;

Nasir Osorto, 19, of Newark.

"Our Major Crimes detectives worked diligently and quickly to find and apprehend these suspects," O'Hara said. "I'm proud of their hard work and commitment to the people of Newark."

