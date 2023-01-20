Five Nabbed For Shootings, Weapons Offenses In Newark

A teen and four men were arrested for separate shootings and weapons offenses in Newark, authorities announced.

A 16-year-old from East Orange was charged with weapon possession after a female victim walked into University Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Jan. 2, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.

Ahmed Rauf-Nomaw, 45, of Middle Grove, NY, was arrested on New Year's Day and is facing weapons charges after two male victims said he pointed a gun at one of them on the 900 block of South 16th Street, Frage said. Then, he fired, police said.

Quintin Matthews, 36, of East Orange, was arrested for a shooting on Dec. 24, 2022, at Gareis Street near Blum Street. A male victim was shot at by a male suspect following a verbal dispute, police said. Matthews was identified as the suspect and faces charges of aggravated assault, and weapon possession. No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

On Dec. 8, 2022, Cordell Tullis, 33, of Newark, was arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of South 20th Street following an argument. He faces charges of aggravated assault, weapon possession, and hindering apprehension.

Kerwin David, 40, of Newark, was arrested on Nov. 28 in connection with an armed robbery and shooting on Orange Street and Roseville Avenue, according to Frage.

David robbed a victim of his cell phone and $55 at gunpoint, police said. During a struggle between the victim and the suspect, the handgun was discharged. No injuries have been reported. David faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and weapon possession.

