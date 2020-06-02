Feds: Newark Ex-Con Drug Dealer Found With Loaded Gun, Heroin, Crack

A federal judge ordered a Newark ex-con accused of running a neighborhood drug ring held pending trial after authorities said they caught him 194 crack vials, 64 heroin folds and a loaded handgun.

Investigators seized Ibraaheem “Ish” Islam, 32, following warranted searches of his home and two vehicles, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Federal agents said they watched as Islam sold drugs “on a regular basis” on Chadwick Avenue before moving in on him on Saturday.

Seized with the drugs was a FN Herstal model “FN Five-SeveN” pistol loaded with 17 rounds, a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

Islam is charged with various drug and weapons counts, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs.

Carpenito credited ATF agents, Newark police and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office with the investigation leading to Islam’s arrest.

The investigation is part of the Newark Violent Crime Initiative (VCI), through which the U.S. Attorney’s Office has partnered with state, federal, county, and local law enforcement to fight violent crime in Newark and surrounding cities, Carpenito said.

Members include agents and officers from his office, the FBI, ATF, DEA and U.S. Marshals, police from Newark, East Orange and Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, the New Jersey State Parole Board, Department of Corrections and State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center/Real Time Crime Center and the Union County Jail.

The case is also part of Project Guardian , the Department of Justice’s “signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws,” Carpenito said.

Handling the case for the government are Assistant U.S. Attorneys Samantha C. Fasanello, Cassye Cole and Desiree Grace Latzer of Carpenito’s Newark office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.