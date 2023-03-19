Fatal Assault Probed In Newark

A 43-year-old man died after an assault in Newark, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of an assault found Amin Abdul-Aziz on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue, around 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

He was taken to University Hospital in Newark and pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

