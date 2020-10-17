Elizabeth Trio Nabbed In Newark Spray Paint Incident

Three Elizabeth residents were arrested for spray painting in a Newark underpass, authorities said.

Police spotted three people get out of a BMW spray painting an underpass wall near Chester Avenue East and Riverside Avenue and around 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Paige N. Gonzalez, 28, Ramon A. Arroyo, 27, and Anthony Rolon, 25, were arrested without incident, Ambrose said. Police recovered six spray paint cans and one marker at the scene.

All three face charges of criminal mischief.

