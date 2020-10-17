Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Elizabeth Trio Nabbed In Newark Spray Paint Incident

Cecilia Levine
Paige Gonzalez, Ramon Arroyo and Anthony Rolon were charged with criminal mischief for spray painting in a Newark underpass, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Newark PD
Graffiti by Paige Gonzalez, Ramon Arroyo and Anthony Rolon. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Three Elizabeth residents were arrested for spray painting in a Newark underpass, authorities said.

Police spotted three people get out of a BMW spray painting an underpass wall near Chester Avenue East and Riverside Avenue and around 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Paige N. Gonzalez, 28, Ramon A. Arroyo, 27, and Anthony Rolon, 25, were arrested without incident, Ambrose said. Police recovered six spray paint cans and one marker at the scene.

All three face charges of criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about any criminal activity to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

