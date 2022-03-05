Elizabeth Man Wanted For Robbery In Newark, Police Say

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 51-year-old man accused of robbery in Newark.

Markeefe Grimes, of Elizabeth, pulled out a knife and stole tools from a Home Depot store on Springfield Avenue just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

A store employee told officers that they confronted Grimes after noticing that he was stuffing several socket wrench sets in a backpack, they said. That's when Grimes apparently pulled out the weapon and fled the store with the items.

Police say he has stolen items in the past.

Known to frequent the 4th Precinct neighborhood, Grimes is described as 5’7” and 150 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a light complexion. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about locating Grimes to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

