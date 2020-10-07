Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

East Orange Student, 16, Shot Dead Nearly Half-Mile From School

Cecilia Levine
East Orange High School
East Orange High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

An East Orange High School student was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Antoine Sanga-Niangara, 16, was shot near 165 Lincoln St. -- approximately half-a-mile from his school -- around 1:50 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Police Director Domingos Saldida said Wednesday.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. 

Calls will be kept confidential.

