Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Fanwood Chief Accused Of Racist, Sexist Comments Steps Down, Prosecutor's Office Takes Over
DV Pilot Police & Fire

East Orange Man With Neck Tattoo Wanted In Newark Carjacking

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Laron Carmen
Laron Carmen Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police in Newark have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 22-year-old East Orange man -- distinguishable by a tattoo on his neck -- in connection with a weekend carjacking.

A driver and passenger of a gold 2001 Ford Taurus were ordered out fo the vehicle at gunpoint by three men near 13th Avenue and South 7th Street around 9:30 p.m., Sunday,  Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The suspects drove off in the vehicle, which contained the victim's personal property -- including cash and credit cards, Ambrose said.

Laron Carmen was identified as a suspect, police said. He is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, and 160 pounds.

He has a medium brown complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Laron Carmen to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477), All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our new Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.