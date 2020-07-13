East Orange Man With Neck Tattoo Wanted In Newark Carjacking

Police in Newark have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 22-year-old East Orange man -- distinguishable by a tattoo on his neck -- in connection with a weekend carjacking.

A driver and passenger of a gold 2001 Ford Taurus were ordered out fo the vehicle at gunpoint by three men near 13th Avenue and South 7th Street around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The suspects drove off in the vehicle, which contained the victim's personal property -- including cash and credit cards, Ambrose said.

Laron Carmen was identified as a suspect, police said. He is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, and 160 pounds.

He has a medium brown complexion, black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Laron Carmen to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477), All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our new Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

