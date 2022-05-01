Drive-Thru Taco Bell Robbed At Gunpoint: Newark PD

A Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant in Newark was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Tuesday, leading to the arrest of the 25-year-old perpetrator, authorities said.

Deion Nance, of Newark, is accused of driving up to the drive-thru window at the Broad Street location before demanding cash and wielding a gun around 2:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said Wednesday.

Nance was driving a vehicle that was carjacked at gunpoint out of Harrison during the robbery, O’Hara said.

The victim handed over $176 in cash before Nance fled east on Clay Street from Broad Street. He was stopped and arrested on Route 280 by officers who recognized the vehicle’s description of the robbery.

Nance was charged with robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

