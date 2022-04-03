Did NJ Man Try To Kill Ex He Tortured For 6 Hours Days After Prison Release? Jury Deadlocked

A 43-year-old man has been convicted of kidnapping an ex-romantic partner, bound him with duct tape, strangled him and forced him to take sleeping pills with alcohol — just hours after being released from jail, authorities in Essex County said.

The jury remained deadlocked on the charge of attempted murder against James Pilotti, 43, of Union City, who was ultimately convicted of several other charges including strangulation on a domestic violence victim, weapon offenses, assault and more, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

The horrifying act took place between Aug. 15 and 16, 2019, when Pilotti kidnapped the victim — whom he previously had a sexual relationship with, authorities said.

Pilotti had been released from prison four days after serving time for breaking into that same victim’s home in 2018.

He went to the victim's house in Roseland, where he bound the victim with cords and duct tape, and proceeded to beat him with not only his fists but also a lamp and a brick, authorities said.

Pilotti strangled the victim until he passed out. The torture and beating continued for approximately six hours until Pilotti forced the victim to take sleeping pills with alcohol, authorities said. The victim was ultimately able to break free and flee to the home of a nearby neighbor.

The case was tried by Assistant Prosecutors Renee Shafran and Julianne Bollettieri.

Pilotti was still on probation for the burglary at the victim’s home at the time he committed this offense.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 27. Pilotti faces a life sentence in New Jersey State Prison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.