DEVELOPING: 2 Victims Apparently Shot Dead In Newark

Two people were apparently shot and killed Tuesday night in Newark, initial and unconfirmed police reports say.

The incident appeared to have occurred on Pacific Street around 7:10 p.m, initial police reports say.

Newark, NJ - Pacific St & South St - Double Shooting - 2 shooting victims. EMS to expedite. Use caution in the area. — NorthJersey Dispatch (@NNJnews) May 18, 2021

Both victims were transported to University Hospital where they were apparently pronounced dead, unofficial police reports say.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request.

