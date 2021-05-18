Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: NJSP Fatal Accident Team Responds To Route 80 Crash
DEVELOPING: 2 Victims Apparently Shot Dead In Newark

Cecilia Levine
172 Pacific Street, Newark
172 Pacific Street, Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two people were apparently shot and killed Tuesday night in Newark, initial and unconfirmed police reports say.

The incident appeared to have occurred on Pacific Street around 7:10 p.m, initial police reports say.

Both victims were transported to University Hospital where they were apparently pronounced dead, unofficial police reports say.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request.

