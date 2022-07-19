Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice
Death Of 19-Year-Old Irvington Woman Probed As Suspicious, Official's Say

Cecilia Levine
Irvington PD
Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation following the passing of a 19-year-old woman in Irvington.

Robin Rivers was found with gunshot wounds at a home on Grove Street Sunday July 17, a spokesperson with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

The incident has not been ruled a homicide — yet, she said.

A male 9-1-1 caller reported the incident around 3 p.m., RLS Media reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

