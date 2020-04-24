Death Investigation Under Way In North Caldwell

A death investigation is under way in North Caldwell, authorities said.

The Thursday night incident near Central Avenue and Cambridge Driver was originally described as a homicide by Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter, although she later said it was a death investigation, according to NJ.com.

Officials were waiting on the autopsy Friday afternoon, Carter said.

Police Chief Mark Deuer said there was no threat to the community.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.