Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Deaf Ex-Bergen County Wrestler Has Been Missing For Days: Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
James Dugan II
James Dugan II Photo Credit: James Dugan II Instagram/Facebook

Concern is growing for a Bergen County man who was last seen earlier this week in Newark.

James Dugan II, 28, of Carlstadt, was reported missing on Tuesday, Feb. 1, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

He planned to meet a woman in Newark on Jan. 27, but did not show up for the meeting and his family hasn't heard from him since then.

He is described as 5’10” tall and 165 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, a scar on his face and head, and tattoos on his back and arms. Dugan is diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder and is 90 percent deaf.

O’Hara urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dugan to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at https://npd.newarkpublicsafety.org/ or through our Smartphone App on Apple’s App Store or Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.