Deadly Shooting Of Newark Man, 27, Under Investigation

Authorities in Essex County are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old Newark man dead on Monday.

Officers responding to Central Avenue and South 9th Street around 7:55 p.m. on a report of shots fired, found Antonio McCrimmon in the street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:07 pm., authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

