Deadly Construction Accident Reported In Luxury North Jersey Neighborhood

Cecilia Levine
Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad
Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad Photo Credit: Millburn-Short Hills Volunteer First Aid Squad Facebook

A construction worker died in an accident Tuesday afternoon in a luxury North Jersey neighborhood recently named one of America's priciest, officials confirmed.

Rescuers responded to the scene at 90 Farley Road in the Short HIlls section of Millburn around 3:20 p.m., for a man who had fallen into a hole, initial and unconfirmed reports show.

He was later pronounced dead and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was contacted, OSHA Spokeswoman Lenore Uddyback-Fortson told Daily Voice.

The worker was employed by Uzeiri Construction, which has no record of OSHA history.

Millburn police could not immediately be reached for confirmation.

Farley Road is a residential street. The nature of the construction project was not clear.

Short Hills was recently named to Property Shark's list of 100 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the US.

