Dead Body Rolls Up To Newark Beth Israel Hospital

Jon Craig
Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police say there was nothing suspicious about a body being rolled up to Newark Beth Israel Hospital Center on Friday, Feb. 24.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé, said that at approximately 11:05 a.m. police responded to the hospital center at 201 Lyons Avenue, on a call of a male driver arriving for assistance with a deceased adult male. 

The victim was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

This incident remains under investigation but is not currently considered suspicious. No further information was available.

