Crews rescued a Newark fire chief trapped by debris battling a blaze early Thursday afternoon.

The battalion chief was at the scene of the second-alarm fire at 811 S 14th St., when he was apparently struck by a piece of the ceiling sometime around noon, initial reports and responders say.

The chief was reportedly in stable condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

