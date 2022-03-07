Construction Worker Killed Crossing NJ Street Immigrated To Give Family In Peru Better Life

Support is surging for the family of a 57-year-old Essex County construction worker struck and killed by a car while crossing the street last month.

Miguel Vargas was rushed to the hospital after the 10 p.m. incident on Washington Avenue in Belleville, on June 24, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. He died of his injuries the following day.

Vargas was in the process of getting his US citizenship, nearly 20 years after immigrating from Lima, Peru relatives tell NJ Advance Media. He was also helping his children, who he hadn't seen since they were toddlers, join him here.

Vargas reportedly came to the US to give them a better life, relatives tell the paper.

More than $350 had been raised as of Sunday, July 3 on a GoFundMe for Vargas' family.

"My uncle’s passing has shocked my whole family and friends," Nathalyn Rosales writes. "He was the life of the party. Always saying the craziest things to make everyone laugh. We all miss him so much."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.