'Complete Disregard For Public': SUV Thief Leads Wild Pursuit Before Crash, Secaucus Chief Says

A 25-year-old Newark man with prescription drugs on him led police on a reckless pursuit in a stolen SUV across Essex and Hudson counties this week, authorities said.

Sahmir Hughes was behind the wheel of a 2020 Lexus RX stolen from a valet lot when Secaucus officers were called to Riverside Pediatrics around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Chief Dennis Miller said.

The vehicle nearly struck one of the valet attendants and pedestrian on 10th Street, Miller said. A description of the stolen vehicle and suspect were broadcasted to surrounding agencies, while the Secaucus Police checked routes from Secaucus.

Detective Sergeant Giacomo Sallustio and Detective Sean Egan spotted the car near Bloomfield Avenue in Newark and headed toward Bloomfield, During an attempt to stop the SUV, Hughes sped through parking lots and with total disregard of the safety of the motoring public, Miller said.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated by Secaucus Police Detectives from Bloomfield into East Orange, but they lost sight of the car. It wasn't long before Hughes crashed into a concrete bridge pillar on Ampere Parkway in East Orange, and he was arrested by Detective Sergeant Sallustio and Detective Egan, Miller said.

During a search incident to arrest he was found in possession of Buprenorphine and Nalaxone Sublingual Films.

Hughes was charged with Burglary [2C:18-2a(1)], Theft of Motor Vehicle [2C:20-3a], Eluding [2C:29-2b] and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance [2C:35-10a(1)]. He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.