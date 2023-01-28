Bus Driver Was DWI When He Drove Through West Caldwell Home: Police

A 37-year-old school bus driver from Newark has been charged after plowing his bus into a West Caldwell home on Friday, Jan. 27, police said.

Anthony R. Stuckey had just dropped students off at West Caldwell Tech High School, before he drove his bus into an unoccupied Passaic Avenue home just before 8:40 a.m., West Caldwell police said.

Stuckey was treated for minor injuries on scene and refused further medical attention.

He was charged with 15 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, DUI with minor passengers, operating a commercial vehicle with a BAC of .04% or higher, DWI and more.

Photo courtesy of News 12 New Jersey.

