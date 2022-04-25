Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Brothers Killed Newark Grandmother Celebrating Birthday, Late Twin Sis: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Josiah and Jonathan Richie have been charged with killing their grandmother while she was celebrating her birthday in March 2021.
Josiah and Jonathan Richie have been charged with killing their grandmother while she was celebrating her birthday in March 2021. Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office/Debra Derrick Facebook

A pair of brothers from Newark have been arrested in the murder of their grandmother, authorities announced.

Jonathan Ritchie, 21, of Newark and Josiah Ritchie, 19, killed Debra Derrick, 63, was celebrating her birthday and that of her late twin sister when she was shot on the front porch of her home in March 2021, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

Derrick, who had worked as a certified nursing assistant at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, was at her home in the 200 block of Lehigh Avenue releasing balloons to celebrate her birthday and the birthday of her late twin sister when she was shot on March 11, 2021. The twin sister had died seven years earlier.

The two shooters were identified as the Ritchi brothers, living with their mother and stepfather, Stephens said. The brothers are originally from Guyana and had previously lived in Atlanta.

Both brothers were being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark. They were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose.

