Bronx Man Beat North Jersey GF Dead, Prosecutor Says

Cecilia Levine
Johnny Rivera
Johnny Rivera Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A man from the Bronx has been arrested in the beating death of his North Jersey girlfriend, authorities announced.

Johnny Rivera, 52, was charged with murder and related offenses in 50-year-old Candy Torres' Belleville slaying, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini said.

A family member went to Torres' home on Hero Way when she wasn't returning phone calls on March 12, where she was found unresponsive, law enforcement officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:16 p.m. 

An autopsy later determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The investigation, which is ongoing, is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force. Anyone with information is urged to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (877-847-7432)

