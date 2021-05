A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after being struck by a car in Newark Tuesday, authorities said.

The boy was riding his bike when he was struck by a vehicle at McCarter Highway and Chestnut Street just before 6:25 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

He was rushed to University Hospital for treatment and the driver remained at the scene.

Injuries were considered non-life threatening.

