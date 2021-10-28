Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Bomb Threats Reported At Newark's Science High School: Developing

Cecilia Levine
Science Park High School
Science Park High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

Several bomb threats have been reported this week at Newark high school, developing reports say.

Science Park High School received one threat Wednesday afternoon and another was being reported (but unconfirmed) Thursday morning.

A student at the Norfolk Street school apparently received a bomb threat from an unknown person around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, bringing police to the school.

The Essex County Bomb Disposal Unit canvassed the school and did not locate any explosive devices. 

Thursday's incident was not immediately confirmed.

No injuries have been reported. The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.

