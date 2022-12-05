Contact Us
Body Of Belleville Man Recovered From Waterfall In Nutley

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Water off of Kingsland Street in Nutley.
Water off of Kingsland Street in Nutley. Photo Credit: Google Maps

The body of a 57-year-old Belleville man was recovered from under a waterfall in Nutley, according to police.

A witness called police to report the body under Third River along Kingsland Street on Friday, Dec. 2, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said.

The man's body was identified after a recovery effort. His body was taken to the Essex County Medical Examiner's Office.

The area of the park is popular attraction, and the water is relatively shallow, police said. 

"We cannot speculate the cause of death, until our investigation is concluded, heavy rain a few days prior could have carried his body downstream," the chief said. "However until the medical examiner and detectives complete their investigation, the actual cause is yet to be determined."

