Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Bloomfield Carjacker Drives Away With Vehicle Owner On Hood, Off Duty Officer Calls 9-1-1

Cecilia Levine
Rasheed Hilton
Rasheed Hilton Photo Credit: Essex County Jail

An off-duty NJ Transit officer called 9-1-1 to help a man who had jumped on the hood of his car as a thief drove off with him on top of it in Bloomfield, authorities said.

No injuries were reported when Rasheed Hilton, 30, hopped into the driver's seat of a car that was running with the keys in the ignition in the parking lot of a Davey Street apartment complex Aug. 4, Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said.

The vehicle owner jumped on the hood in an attempt to stop the theft, but Hilton drove off anyway heading toward Belleville Avenue, DeMaio said.

A nearby off-duty NJ Transit police officer saw the incident and called 9-1-1. A Bloomfield officer working a nearby construction detail also saw what was happening as the car approached JFK Drive and pulled the vehicle over.

Hilton was arrested and charged with carjacking. He was lodged in the Essex County Jail.

