A bicyclist was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles in East Orange on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Freeway Drive East and Evergreen Place.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was on the scene for the investigation as of 5 p.m., Public Information Officer Katherine Carter told Daily Voice.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

