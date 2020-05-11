Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: One Dead In Route 80 Rollover Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Beloved Glen Ridge Police Officer Dies Of Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Glen Ridge Officer Charles "Rob" Roberts went into cardiac arrest Tuesday morning due to COVID-19. Known as "Mr. Glen Ridge," Roberts is a staple in the community.
Glen Ridge Officer Charles "Rob" Roberts went into cardiac arrest Tuesday morning due to COVID-19. Known as "Mr. Glen Ridge," Roberts is a staple in the community. Photo Credit: GRPD

The Glen Ridge Police Department is mourning the loss of beloved officer Charles "Rob" Roberts who died of coronavirus.

Roberts was resuscitated by his colleagues April 21 after going into cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Mountainside Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition.

A GoFundMe campaign for Roberts' wife, Alice Baker-Roberts, and their three children had garnered $1,200 as of Monday evening.

Affectionately known as "Mr. Glen Ridge," Roberts was a staple in the community, known for his smile, his department said. He had been a member of the department since 2000.

The organization Brothers Before Others announced Roberts' death on social media.

"We are heart broken to announce the passing of one of our members, Officer Charles Roberts of the Glen Ridge Police Department from COVID19," the organization said. "Please pray for his family and department. We are truly without words right now."

This was the first time in Glen Ridge history that a police officer died in service, Mayor Stuart Patrick said.

A memorial was in the works, Patrick said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.