Beloved Glen Ridge Police Officer Dies Of Coronavirus

The Glen Ridge Police Department is mourning the loss of beloved officer Charles "Rob" Roberts who died of coronavirus.

Roberts was resuscitated by his colleagues April 21 after going into cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Mountainside Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition.

A GoFundMe campaign for Roberts' wife, Alice Baker-Roberts, and their three children had garnered $1,200 as of Monday evening.

Affectionately known as "Mr. Glen Ridge," Roberts was a staple in the community, known for his smile, his department said. He had been a member of the department since 2000.

The organization Brothers Before Others announced Roberts' death on social media.

"We are heart broken to announce the passing of one of our members, Officer Charles Roberts of the Glen Ridge Police Department from COVID19," the organization said. "Please pray for his family and department. We are truly without words right now."

This was the first time in Glen Ridge history that a police officer died in service, Mayor Stuart Patrick said.

A memorial was in the works, Patrick said.

