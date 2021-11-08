Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Belleville School Board Member Found Guilty Of DUI

Nicole Acosta
Erika Jacho
Erika Jacho Photo Credit: Erika Jacho Facebook

A Belleville school board member was found guilty of DUI and related charges in connection with an incident last year in which she was discovered sleeping inside her car outside a bar, NJ Advance Media reports.

Erika Jacho, 42, has denied being drunk on the night of Oct. 21, 2020, claiming she was suffering from a panic attack and that the alcohol smell detected by police was hand sanitizer, the news outlet says.

She is expected to pay a $1,000 fine and have her license suspended until she installs a breathalyzer device in her vehicle, according to the news outlet.

Jacho was re-elected to the Belleville Board of Education in November 2020 and will serve on the board until 2024, according to the school district's website.

Click here for the full report from NJ Advance Media.

