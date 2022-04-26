Contact Us
Belleville Man Arrested For Bogus Gas Purchases In NY: State Police

Nicole Valinote
A 38-year-old man was arrested in the Hudson Valley following an investigation into fraudulent purchases at gas stations in the region. Photo Credit: Pexels/Erik Mclean

A 38-year-old North Jersey man who modified his truck to hold a significant amount of fuel was arrested for using a New York State Fleet Fuel Card to make bogus gas purchases, authorities said.

Angel Alvarez-Michel, of Belleville, became the subject of an investigation on Sunday, April 24, after using the card to buy gas at Rockland County gas stations, New York State Police said.

He was seen 2008 Ford F-350 with a temporary registration, State Police said.

Alvarez-Michel was arrested during a traffic stop on State Route 17 in the Orange County town of Chester, police said.

The pickup truck was impounded, and it was discovered to be modified to hold a significant amount of fuel, authorities said.

Alvarez-Michel was charged with:

  • Second-degree possession of a forged instrument 
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property 
  • Petit larceny
  • Third-degree unlawful possession of personal ID 
  • Third-degree identity theft

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance, authorities said.

