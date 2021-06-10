Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Belleville Bank Robbed

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Chase Bank in Belleville
Chase Bank in Belleville Photo Credit: Google Maps

A bank in Belleville was robbed of thousands of dollars Thursday afternoon, initial police reports say.

The robber apparently passed a note to tellers implying he had a handgun and demanding cash from the Chase Bank in Franklin Square Plaza just before 3:30 p.m., unconfirmed reports say.

The robber made off with $6,000 in cash and was described as a possibly Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall wearing a black hat, black shirt, blue jeans, black boots and a black mask. 

Belleville police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.