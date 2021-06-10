Belleville Bank Robbed

A bank in Belleville was robbed of thousands of dollars Thursday afternoon, initial police reports say.

The robber apparently passed a note to tellers implying he had a handgun and demanding cash from the Chase Bank in Franklin Square Plaza just before 3:30 p.m., unconfirmed reports say.

The robber made off with $6,000 in cash and was described as a possibly Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet and 5 inches tall wearing a black hat, black shirt, blue jeans, black boots and a black mask.

Belleville police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

