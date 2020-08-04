Authorities: Teen Shooter, Getaway Driver Nabbed After Crashing Into Newark Police Cars

A teen shooter and his getaway driver who struck two police cars while leaving the scene of a shooting have been charged -- along with the shooting victim, authorities said Tuesday.

The male 17-year-old from Hillside tossed a gun and ran from officers responding to reports of shots fired on the 800 block of South 16 Street around 9 p.m., July 24, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The teen jumped into an Acura driven by Zamir Dickerson, 18, of Newark, who then crashed into two police vehicles at Clinton and St. James places, Ambrose said.

Dickerson ran from the vehicle but was arrested moments later on Aldine Street, authorities said. The teen also fled on foot and was arrested Tuesday, according to Ambrose.

Dickerson was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and eluding. The juvenile was also charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, unlawful possession of a handgun, and resisting arrest.

The victim, Sincere Cureton, 18, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, Ambrose said.

