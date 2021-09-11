Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Rider Goes Missing After Motorcycle Crashes, Burns On Garden State Parkway
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities Probe Bomb Threat In Newark [DEVELOPING]

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police and fire departments rushed to the scene of a bomb threat in Newark Tuesday morning, developing reports say.

The threat was made on the 200 block of Norfolk Street just before 11:10 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Newark Emergency Services Division was also called to the scene.

The Newark Dept. of Public Safety did not immediately return Daily Voice’s request for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.