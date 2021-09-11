Authorities Probe Bomb Threat In Newark [DEVELOPING]

Police and fire departments rushed to the scene of a bomb threat in Newark Tuesday morning, developing reports say.

The threat was made on the 200 block of Norfolk Street just before 11:10 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

Newark Emergency Services Division was also called to the scene.

The Newark Dept. of Public Safety did not immediately return Daily Voice’s request for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

