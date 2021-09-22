Authorities ID Man Shot Dead In East Orange

Authorities have identified a man who was shot dead in East Orange last weekend.

Troy Traynham, 59, was shot outside his Chestnut Street apartment on Saturday, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.

Traynham was taken to University Hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting.

Traynham worked for Allied Universal Security Services, among other companies, as a security officer, according to his Facebook page.

He was also a graduate of Union County College and Linden High School, his page says.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

