Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: East Coast Ring Stole High-End GPS Devices From Boatyards In NJ, Elsewhere, State Police Charge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities ID Man, 44, Shot Dead In Newark

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Cornell Daniels
Cornell Daniels Photo Credit: Cornell Daniels (Facebook)

A man who was fatally shot in Newark over the weekend has been identified, authorities said.

The body of 44-year-old Cornell Daniels was discovered around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Rockland Terrance and Stuyvesant Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Daniels, of Irvington, was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 2:01 am, authorities said.

His loved ones have since paid tribute to him on social media.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.