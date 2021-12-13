Authorities ID Man, 44, Shot Dead In Newark

A man who was fatally shot in Newark over the weekend has been identified, authorities said.

The body of 44-year-old Cornell Daniels was discovered around 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Rockland Terrance and Stuyvesant Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Daniels, of Irvington, was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 2:01 am, authorities said.

His loved ones have since paid tribute to him on social media.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

