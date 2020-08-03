Contact Us
Authorities: Driver Who Got Out Of Car With Boy Inside Struck, Killed On Newark Highway

Cecilia Levine
Pulaski Skyway.
Pulaski Skyway. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A female driver who got out of her car carrying a little boy was struck and killed on a Newark highway early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The woman pulled over near mile marker 49.2 on the northbound side of the highway, got out of her car and was struck by another vehicle around 6:45 a.m., Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter said.

The boy, believed by police to be the woman's son, was uninjured, and the woman's identity was not being released yet, Carter said.

The reason why the woman got out of her car and the boy's age were unknown at that time.

The incident closed the highway near the Pulaski Skyway for investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

