Authorities Bust Illegal Essex County Gambling Hall Disguised As Driving School

Authorities in Essex County shut down an illegal gambling hall disguised as a driving school, law enforcement officials said.

The investigation targeted Kelvis Martinezgil and Jean Raymond, and the facility at 122 South Center St., listed as Hi-Tech Driving School, police said.

Detectives from the Orange Police Department's Street Crimes Gang and Narcotics Task Force bought illegal lottery tickets from the facility, before executing a search warrant Tuesday, Orange police said.

The building was being run as an illegal gambling hall with alcohol, card games and dominies, and utilized as a point of service for numbers game "Pale," associated with the Dominican lottery, authorities said.

