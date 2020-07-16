Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Authorities: Ex-Con Who Fought Police Over Officer's Gun Injures Six In NJ Turnpike DUI Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities Bust Illegal Essex County Gambling Hall Disguised As Driving School

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
The investigation targeted Kelvis Martinezgil and Jean Raymond, and the facility at 122 South Center St., listed as Hi-Tech Driving School, police said.
The investigation targeted Kelvis Martinezgil and Jean Raymond, and the facility at 122 South Center St., listed as Hi-Tech Driving School, police said. Photo Credit: Orange PD

Authorities in Essex County shut down an illegal gambling hall disguised as a driving school, law enforcement officials said.

The investigation targeted Kelvis Martinezgil and Jean Raymond, and the facility at 122 South Center St., listed as Hi-Tech Driving School, police said.

Detectives from the Orange Police Department's Street Crimes Gang and Narcotics Task Force bought illegal lottery tickets from the facility, before executing a search warrant Tuesday, Orange police said.

The building was being run as an illegal gambling hall with alcohol, card games and dominies, and utilized as a point of service for numbers game "Pale," associated with the Dominican lottery, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.