Arrest Made In Assault Of Elderly Newark Man

Nicole Acosta
Tyjihad Ellison
Tyjihad Ellison Photo Credit: Newark Dept. of Public Safety

Police nabbed a skateboarder who they say assaulted an elderly man on Friday, Feb. 11 in Newark.

The victim was walking on Ferry Street near Merchant Street when he was knocked unconscious by Tyjihad Ellison, 21, around 10 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The man was taken to University Hospital where he reportedly was in stable condition.

Ellison, who reportedly suffers from mental illness, was charged with aggravated assault, police said.

