Armed Robbery Suspect ID'd By Newark Police

William Torres
William Torres Photo Credit: Newark PD

A 25-year-old man was wanted in Newark for an armed robbery, authorities said.

William Torres was wanted for a Nov. 19 incident, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Police were not immediately able to provide further information.

Torres is described as approximately 5’7” tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Torres to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

