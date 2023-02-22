Angry Ex-Con Kicked Out Of NJ Party Killed Innocent Victim Inside — Now He Learns His Fate

An East Orange ex-convict who fired a gun inside a party he'd been kicked out of killing an innocent victim has been sentenced to time in prison.

Jashon Allen, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for killing Daimeir Nelson at the Lincoln Street bash on Oct. 27, 2020, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

Allen had gotten the boot from the bash when he fired a gun in the doorway of the home, striking Nelson in the chest after the door had been reopened, according to Assistant Prosecutor Austin Edwards, who handled the case.

Allen was sentenced to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison by Essex County Superior Court Judge Ronald D. Wigler.

Allen later pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful weapons possession without a permit. He must serve five years of parole supervision after being released from State Prison.

This is Allen’s second conviction for a gun-related offense. In November 2016, he was sentenced to 42 months in State Prison after being convicted of unlawfully possessing a handgun without a permit.

Under the No Early Release Act, Allen must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

