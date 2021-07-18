Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

'All We Heard Was Screaming': Off-Duty Officers, EMT Rescue 3 Victims From Turnpike Crash

Cecilia Levine
Wood-Ridge Police Officer Mark Torsiello and Wood-Ridge firefighter Dan O'Beirne, along with off-duty corrections officer Chris Araujo and an off-duty EMT, rescued three women from an overturned vehicle on the NJ Turnpike Sunday.
Wood-Ridge Police Officer Mark Torsiello and Wood-Ridge firefighter Dan O'Beirne, along with off-duty corrections officer Chris Araujo and an off-duty EMT, rescued three women from an overturned vehicle on the NJ Turnpike Sunday. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

An off-duty police officer, two corrections officers and an EMT rescued three victims trapped inside of an SUV that overturned on the NJ Turnpike Sunday afternoon in Newark.

NJ Corrections Officer and Wood-Ridge firefighter Dan O'Beirne was riding his motorcycle on the northbound side of the highway when he noticed the crash near Newark Airport around 3:30 p.m.

Driving in a vehicle behind him was Wood-Ridge Officer Mark Torsiello, and behind him was NJ Corrections Officer Chris Araujo. When they saw O'Beirne start veering off the roadway, the followed. And soon understood why.

"All you could hear was screaming," said Torsiello, "but no one was getting out."

The three -- along with an EMT who requested anonymity -- were coming from a charity event in Staten Island for an officer who died in the line of duty.

And so, the officers parked their vehicles in the shoulder of the highway, and all four first responders bolted toward the overturned SUV.

There, they found three women trapped in the backseat of the vehicle -- airbags fully deployed. At least one other victim had previously self-extricated, Torsiello said.

The vehicle appeared to have hit a tree before tumbling down into an embankment, said Torsiello.

O'Beirne -- who last October rescued a tractor trailer driver from his burning vehicle -- called 9-1-1 before he and the other first responders lifted the women out of the SUV.

One woman was bleeding, another couldn't move her leg. At least three were transported, Torsiello said.

New Jersey State Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Running to the scene was instinctual for Torsiello.

"I did exactly what I signed up to do every day," he said. "Help others in need."

O'Beirne felt similarly.

"Helping others has always been second-nature to me," he said. "I love having the tools to do it."

